MBTA officials discuss plans on how to improve

BOSTON (WHDH) — MBTA officials met on Monday for the first time since last week’s Red Line derailment to discuss how they can improve.

“There is no question we need to do a better job,” said MBTA COO Jeffrey Gonneville. “Customer communication is something we still struggle with as an organization.”

The derailed train damaged the track near the Andrew T station. As crews worked to fix the rails, passengers were using shuttle buses around the JFK-UMass and Broadway T stations into the evening commute.

Officials told the MBTA’s fiscal and management control board that they are looking at how to improve both their consistency and timeliness of reporting accidents and problems to commuters.

