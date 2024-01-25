BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with the MBTA provided an update Thursday on recent work around the troubled T system, looking to the weeks and months ahead as the system’s nearly monthlong series of disruptions along the Green Line are set to come to an end.

Green Line shutdowns began earlier this month. With the shutdowns scheduled to conclude later this week, officials said, crews have been hard at work trying to repair and replace tracks.

“Come Monday, when we open the Green Line, people will feel not only a shorter trip, but a smoother trip,” said T General Manager Phillip Eng at Thursday’s MBTA Board of Directors meeting.

“The stations are cleaner and going to be brighter,” he said. “We’re making repairs were we can.”

Part of a 14-month track improvement project, Eng said current repairs ranging from track work in tunnels to work on power lines at Fenway station are going as planned.

Efforts to widen too-narrow rails on the newly-built Green Line Extension are also almost done.

As is the case for other mass transit systems across the country, T ridership to date remains down compared to ridership before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking this week, though, Eng said he believes the T will bounce back better than most because of the repairs it is making.

“Time will tell,” he said. “But I think, as we restore the service that the public is looking for, people will again choose to come back to the T.”

Eng on Thursday said one in four speed restrictions around the T had already been lifted as of Thursday.

More restrictions, he said, are being lifted everyday.

As crews continue work, officials have said they hope to lift all speed restrictions by the end of 2024.

