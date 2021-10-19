BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA temporarily suspended service on a branch of the Green Line after a derailment Tuesday, officials said.

A trolley derailed at Heath Street shortly before 8 p.m. while it was turning around to head inbound, according to the MBTA.

There were no reported injuries and all three passengers on the two-car train made it off safely.

The end of the line was changed to Brigham Circle and commuters were told to use Route 39 buses for alternate service.

Crews are worked to rerail the train and service resumed around 10:30 p.m.

At this time, the MBTA believes the wheels of the trolley struck some debris that was on the tracks. A skateboard was pulled out from underneath the train around 9:30 p.m.

This is the ninth MBTA derailment in 2 years, according to data released last month from Gov. Charlie Baker.

No other information was immediately available.

