BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA stopped a branch of the Green Line after a derailment Tuesday, officials said.

A trolley derailed at Heath Street and the end of the line was changed to Brigham Circle, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Green Line E branch service is terminating at Brigham Circle due to a derailment at Heath St. Customers can use Route 39 for alternate service. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2021

