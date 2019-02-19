MBTA officials hold community meeting on proposed changes

MBTA officials held a community meeting Tuesday night to get the public’s input on proposed changes to the T.

Some of the changes include increased prices, new bus routes, and cash-free fare collection systems.

If approved, the price hike would take place on July 1.

T officials say the money would be used to make the most out of the system.

But many riders say they’re not happy.

“People I know who use the system are saying they’re proposing a 6.3 percent increase, but has the system gotten 6.3 percent better,” asked Stuart Spina.

Sarah Levy added: “There have continually been increases and not really any change in the quality of service here.”

The MBTA board is holding an official hearing on these proposed changes next Wednesday in downtown Boston.