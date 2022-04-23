CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA officials are investigating after a Red Line train derailed in Cambridge Saturday.

Officials said an out-of-service train derailed while switching from the northbound tracks to the southbound tracks outside of the Kendall/MIT station, where crews are working on the T. No passengers were aboard and no one was injured.

Shuttle buses that had already been in service at Kendall were extended to Park Street. Officials said they were investigating the derailment.

