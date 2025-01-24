BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say they want the red and orange line trains to go faster.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says parts of both lines may soon be able to accommodate speeds of up to 55 miles-per-hour.

“Phil, when you decided to take this job, I thought you probably should have your head examined,” said Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, a member of the board. “But when I look back at the incredible progress that has been made, and I certainly tip my hat to Governor Healey, she selected you and it was the right choice. The work you have done, that your teams have done, has brought great credibility back at the MBTA.”

The director of MBTA maintenance says T-officials set a systemwide maximum speed of 40 miles-per-hour.

The T will need to get clearance from the Department of Public Utilities and Federal Transit Administration to boost speeds back up.

Officials say they’re confident that could happen “within days.”

