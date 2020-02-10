MBTA officials: Monthlong shutdowns will help work get done

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation officials discussing the MBTA’s new Infrastructure Acceleration Plan that will close service for months at a time over the summer said the strategy will make maintenance work go faster.

Last week, the MBTA announced its plan to partially shut down service on all subway lines at various points later this year, including two month-long shutdowns on the Green Line. At a meeting Monday, officials said the inconvenience will be worth it.

“We estimate that we’re going to get a year’s worth of weekend work done during those two 28-day closures,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “I’m hopeful that the work we did this fall and winter .. that people saw the results. Go down to the Red Line on Park Street and you’ll see a new track, you’ve got a brighter station, you’ve got a re-painted station.”

The T will operate shuttle buses along the affected routes.

