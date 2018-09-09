MBTA officials: Pedestrian fatally struck by Red Line train in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Red Line train in Cambridge Sunday morning.

The train was leaving Porter station around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a 66-year-old man who was allegedly trespassing in a northbound tunnel, transportation officials say.

Emergency personnel responded immediately and pronounced the victim dead.

Transit police detectives and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

Officials do not suspect foul play

Regularly scheduled train service has resumed, according to a post on the MBTA’s Twitter page.

