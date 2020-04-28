MBTA officials say $827 million received in federal funding may not be enough

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority received more than $800 million in federal funding to get back on track after the coronavirus pandemic but T officials say it’s not enough.

The federal government provided the MBTA with $827 million in emergency funding after subway ridership decreased by 90 percent since the start of the outbreak.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak says if low ridership extends into the next fiscal year, more federal aid will be needed to keep the system running.

The MBTA has implemented several changes in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and says some of these may continue following the pandemic, including increased cleaning and disinfecting of trains and buses, as well as employees wearing masks and monitoring for overcrowding.

T officials are forming a special group to figure out how to transition to normal service.

