MBTA officials say more new Orange Line trains on the way

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say the Orange Line trains that were taken out of service in December are back online, and that more new trains will hit the tracks in the next several weeks.

The MBTA removed the first fleet of new trains in December because of a strange noise, but officials say that problem has been fixed.

The next set of new trains will be running by the end of next week, with the third set to come next month, officials said.

The entire fleet is scheduled to be replaced by the end of 2022.

