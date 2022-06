BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Orange Line trains were vandalized Tuesday night, according to the MBTA, service has now returned to normal.

Transit police said that some windows were maliciously damaged but have since been repaired and the night commute schedule will not be impacted.

No other information is immediately available.

