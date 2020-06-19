MBTA officials: Service getting back to normal on Blue Line, increased on many others

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials announced that weekday Blue Line service will be getting back to normal on June 21 as Phase 2 Part 2 of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan gets underway.

The Red, Orange, Green, and Mattapan Lines will also see increased service as will about 60 bus routes, according to a release issued by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

On June 22, Commuter Rail service will be increased and ferry service will resume on weekdays.

The MBTA requires all customers to wear face coverings on vehicles. Face coverings may include a bandana, scarf, or other item covering the nose and mouth.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)