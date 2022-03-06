CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials are set to conduct an emergency response drill along the Green Line on Sunday.

An unoccupied train traveling outbound between Lechmere Station on the Union Square Branch will slam into another unoccupied train in front of it, officials say.

The drill will take place in an area that is still under construction as part of the Green Line Extension project and will not cause any delays to normal service.

This comes after 27 people were injured when two Green Line trains collided in Brighton in July 2021.

According to prosecutors, 50-year-old Owen Turner was operating a Green Line trolley at three times the speed limit on July 30 when he plowed into the back of another trolley that was traveling at the speed limit on the B Line near Agganis Arena.

Sunday’s response drill was “designed to establish a learning environment for public safety officials to exercise emergency response plans, policies, and procedures as they pertain to a mass casualty event on a Green Line train on a new section of viaduct,” according to MBTA officials.

