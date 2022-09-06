BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to give an update Tuesday morning on the progress of the Orange Line as more kids head back to school.

Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials will share an update on the work still underway with just nine more morning commutes left during the Orange Line shutdown. The update comes during a big week as people return to work after Labor Day and as the remainder of school districts re-open this week.

The update is expected to give people a better understanding if the work is expected to finish on time. The MBTA said on Saturday their work is right on track. Some of the projects completed so far involve track replacement and track upgrades so trains aren’t screeching.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)