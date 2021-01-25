MBTA officials to study extending Silver Line to Cambridge, Everett, Somerville

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and MassDOT will study possibly extending the Silver Line to Everett, Cambridge and Somerville, officials said Monday.

The Silver Line Extension Alternatives Analysis comes after groups from those communities called for the T to extend rapid transit to areas outside the Orange and Blue Lines.

A group of local officials, community members and agency staffers will survey residents, with the study expected to be completed in spring 2022, officials said.

