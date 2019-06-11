MBTA officials warn of evening delays as they investigate cause of Red Line derailment

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials are warning Red Line riders to expect delays Tuesday evening as they work to determine what caused a train to derail just outside of JFK/UMass Station during the morning commute — an incident that occurred less than a week after a derailment on the Green Line sent 10 people to the hospital.

The Red Line derailment caused damage to the tracks and left a subway car stuck under a bridge. A crane was expected to be called in to move the derailed train Tuesday night.

MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak said bus shuttles will be running between Broadway and North Quincy and the Red Line will be running between North Quincy and Braintree. Another bus shuttle will be running from Broadway all the way to Ashmont.

Additional service will be added to the Commuter Rail.

The warning, made at an afternoon news conference, came after Mayor Martin J. Walsh demanded answers and called for more funding.

In a Tweet issued hours after a derailed Red Line train just outside of JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester snarled the Tuesday morning commute, Walsh called the incidents “unacceptable” and said, “We need answers, solutions & more funding, and we need it now.”

The tweet continued, “It is imperative that we have a public transportation system for Boston residents and surrounding communities that is safe and reliable.”

At least one trolley car heading southbound went off the tracks around 6:10 a.m.

One person suffered a minor injury but refused transport by Boston EMS, fire officials said.

Boston firefighters evacuated 60 people from the train.

The cause remains under investigation.

Customers are advised to seek alternate transportation.

Middleborough, Kingston, and Greenbush Commuter Rail trains will make extra stops at JFK/UMass and Quincy Center stations.

Shuttle buses are also in place between North Quincy and Broadway stations and Ashmont and Broadway stations.

State police plan to close ramps from Interstate 93 northbound and southbound for Exit 15 at 7 p.m. so the crane can be deployed on Columbia Road to move the derailed Red Line car.

This derailment comes three days after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station, sending 10 people to the hospital.

An MBTA operator deemed responsible for the Green Line derailment was formally suspended as authorities investigate the cause.

Poftak is also promising an independent review of the recent derailments.

“I want a fresh set of eyes on this to make sure we are not missing something,” he said.

Despite the recent incidents, Poftak stressed that the subway systems are safe.

