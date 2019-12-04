MBTA officials: Wear pads to blame for ‘uncommon noise’ that sidelined new Orange Line trains

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials said the wear pads underneath the train are to blame for the ‘uncommon noise’ that sidelined the new Orange Line trains Tuesday.

The wear pads seem to be wearing in an irregular fashion. According to T’s General Manager Steve Poftak, this is not a safety issue but rather a technical issue that needs to be repaired now so engineers do not have to worry about it down the line.

“I know people love the new cars, we really look forward to putting them back into service but we want to make sure that we fix this problem now at really the earliest stages of what is going to be a huge amount of cars — 404 cars coming into service through the years — up until the final delivery in 2023.” Poftak said.

In a statement Tuesday, the agency confirmed that the new trains were removed from service “out of an abundance of caution” and so that engineers can “investigate the issue, any potential impacts, and identify the necessary corrective action.”

The repairs come at no additional cost as the trains are still under warranty.

The new trains first went into service in August as part of a billion dollar investment to replace the Orange and Red Line trains.

The MBTA plans to replace the entire Orange Line fleet by 2022.

Officials did not say when the trains would be put back in service.

