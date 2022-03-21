SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA officially opened two new Green Line stops, including the first in Somerville, on Monday — but neighbors said they were worried the stops could lead to developers pricing out long-time residents.

Officials cut the ribbon for the new Lechmere station, which is elevated and located across the street from the old station in Cambridge, and the Union Square station in Somerville. Five more stations in Somerville and Medford are planned to open later as part of the Green Line Extension, and the E line will run to Union Square, while the D line will go to North Station and the B and C lines terminate at Government Center.

But activists said the extension was mostly benefiting investors and developers who are jacking up rents and building unaffordable properties around stations that are supposed to provide service to people now being priced out. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who was attending the ribbon-cutting, said officials need to push back on a cycle of exclusionary development.

“For years transportation systems in the commonwealth and across our country have perpetuated disparities forcing many of low income neighbors to pay more,” Pressley said.

