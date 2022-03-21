SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA officially opened two new Green Line stops, including the first in Somerville, on Monday.

Officials cut the ribbon for the new Lechmere station, which is elevated and located across the street from the old station in Cambridge, and the Union Square station in Somerville. Five more stations in Somerville and Medford are planned to open later as part of the Green Line Extension.

The E line will run to Union Square, while the D line will go to North Station and the B and C lines terminate at Government Center.

