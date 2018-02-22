MBTA operator allegedly paid friend to dress in Halloween costume and beat him up

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA trolley driver has been indicted on fraud charges after he allegedly staged a phony assault.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says Thomas Lucey, 47, of Saugus, had been fraudulently collecting workers’ compensation and disability insurance after he staged an attack back in Oct. 2016.

The trolley driver paid a friend $2,000 to dress in a “Michael Myers” Halloween costume and “attack” him while on the job at the Cedar Grove Station in Mattapan, according to investigators.

Investigators then identified the driver’s friend through fingerprints lifted from a plastic pumpkin that was left behind following the attack.

Investigators spoke with Lucey’s friend about the attack and corroborated his story by bank records and phone records that showed communication between the two before and after the assault.

Lucey is charged with insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

Lucey is slated for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on March 20.

