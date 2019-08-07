MBTA: Operator error may be to blame for Green Line derailment at Riverside Station

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Operator error may be to blame for a Green Line train derailment at Riverside Station in Newton on Wednesday morning, officials announced.

The second car of the two-car inbound train derailed at a track switch just east of the station around 6 a.m., according to a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson.

One person was onboard at the time of the derailment but no injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the train’s operator did not have the signal system’s authorization to proceed.

The train continued without the track switch being properly aligned, causing the second car of the train to come off the rails, the spokesperson said.

The train’s operator, who was hired in March, has been removed from service as officials investigate, the spokesperson added.

“I want to apologize to the Green Line customers whose commutes were disrupted this morning,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “We will complete the formal investigation as soon as possible and take corrective action if needed. We can and we must do better.”

The train was re-railed at 11 a.m. and continued service just before noon.

In June, another Green Line trolley and a Red Line trolley derailed in separate incidents.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch Update: Regularly scheduled service has resumed and buses are being phased out. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 7, 2019

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between Riverside and Newton Highlands due to a derailed train at Riverside. Please expect delays while buses are dispatched, pic.twitter.com/oEnUl06zdV — MBTA (@MBTA) August 7, 2019

