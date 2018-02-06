BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA operator involved in a trolley collision in Mattapan has been let go from the job.

In a statement, officials said the employee jeopardized the safety of passengers and others when two trolleys collided on the Mattapan line back in December.

The crash left 17 people injured.

