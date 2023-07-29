BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of the Orange and Green Lines will be closed for work on the Government Center Garage demolition, MBTA officials said.

Starting Saturday through Aug. 9, the Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center, while the Orange Line will bypass the Haymarket Station during the closure. The MBTA said in the closure announcement that accessible shuttles can be made available upon request.

The shutdown comes as the MBTA finished replacing and repairing the tracks of the B Line of the Green Line Saturday after a 12-day closure. Officials said this work should alleviate Green Line delays.

