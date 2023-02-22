CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA Orange Line train car got stuck on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford Tuesday night after getting dislodged from the truck hauling it.

The train car remained stuck on the highway as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, closing one lane and causing traffic delays.

Crews were unable to remove the train car during the overnight hours and said they expect it to remain there until after the morning commute.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)