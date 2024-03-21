BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has ordered work to immediately stop at the South Station tower project after as massive beam plummeted from the building on Wednesday and shattered two windows before landing on the 9th floor, officials said.

The MBTA says T General Manager Eng spoke with Suffolk Construction on Thursday morning and, because the incident “interfered with the T’s transportation operations and posed a risk to public safety,” the agency would be ordering work to stop immediately.

“The MBTA also notified the Developer to take a number of safety actions in accordance with its agreement with the MBTA. The MBTA also notified that Developer that they are responsible to reimburse the MBTA for all costs related to yesterday’s incident,” the statement read.

