Parts of the Red Line will shutter for nearly a dozen weeknights and a pair of weekends in September, and a few Orange and Green Line stops will also face more than three weeks of disruptions in downtown Boston, MBTA officials announced Monday.

The T rolled out its schedule of planned closures and diversions for maintenance work in September, setting sights on the Red Line’s Braintree branch, where several miles of track are so deteriorated that they cannot safely support full-speed travel.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between North Quincy and Braintree Station starting around 8:45 p.m. each night from Sept. 5-7, Sept. 12-14 and Sept. 19-22. That stretch of track will also be completely shuttered the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24.

A similar segment, from Quincy Center to Braintree, will also go offline and be replaced by shuttle buses starting around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 through the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Those closures will precede a 16-day October shutdown of Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Station as well as the Mattapan Line, which MBTA officials announced last week.

The T said Monday that another batch of station closures will take place due to the ongoing private demolition project involving the Government Center garage. Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 18, Orange Line trains will skip Haymarket station, while Green Line service will not run between North Station and Government Center.

Riders will be asked to walk above ground between Government Center, Haymarket and North Station for continuing Green Line service, an MBTA spokesperson said. Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand use.

Shuttle buses will replace trains on the commuter rail’s Kingston, Middleborough and Greenbush Lines between South Station and Braintree on the weekends of Sept. 9-10, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct.1, as well as starting at 7:30 p.m. each night on Sept. 5-7, Sept. 12-14 and Sept. 19-22.

Buses will additionally replace Haverhill Line service between Ballardvale and North Station between Sept. 9 and Nov. 5, a lengthy closure during which crews plan to work on the automatic train control safety system, and Newburyport/Rockport Line service between Swampscott and North Station on Sept. 9-10.

