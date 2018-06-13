MBTA parking lots becoming target for tire thieves

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim whose car was targeted by tire thieves is the latest in what police say has become a growing problem.

A car parked at the Sharon commuter rail parking lot was targeted, its tires stolen in the middle of the night.

The owner of the car says she returned from work to find her car without tires and propped up on rocks.

Police are now investigating the theft and similar incidents at other commuter rail stations.

