BOSTON (WHDH) - A person roaming through a subway tunnel near Broadway Station in Boston is causing delays on the Red Line, officials said.

Trains are being held at the station as police investigate the incident.

Commuters are being urged to expect delays of up to 25 minutes due to the police activity.

No additional information was immediately available.

#RedLine experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes due to police activity at Downtown Crossing. Some trains may hold at stations. #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) February 28, 2019

Trains still holding at stations and experiencing longer delays due to an individual in the subway tunnel near Broadway. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 28, 2019

