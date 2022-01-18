CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person was struck and injured by a train in Concord on Tuesday.

MBTA officials say the individual was transported to a hospital for emergency treatment but did not comment on their condition.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

