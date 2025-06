BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line riders should prepare for a slower commute this summer as the MBTA plans a shift in its schedule.

Beginning Sunday fewer trains will run; the T said safety equipment is being installed.

Schedules for both the B and C branches have been updated to reflect the actual trip times.

