BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has announced plans to lift a global speed restriction in place on the Green Line on Saturday, just over a week after the restriction went into effect last Thursday.

Though officials said they plan to lift the 25 mile per hour global Green Line restriction, other restrictions will remain in place on sections of tracks across all T lines.

MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville discussed the changes at a press conference Friday afternoon, marking good news for Green Line riders.

The T announced system-wide speed restriction on the Orange, Red, Green and Blue lines last Thursday after a Department of Public Utilities safety inspection identified issues.

The T lifted global restrictions on the Red, Blue and Orange lines on Friday of last week. It then lifted the global restriction for the Mattapan Trolley on Thursday of this week.

Asked about the speed of inspections and repairs, Gonneville said “The safety of our customers, the safety of our employees…is our first priority.”

Gonneville said the global speed restrictions were “a bold move,” adding that he understands customers’ frustrations.

“As we go forward and as we’re going through this process, we are ensuring that the information that we’re collecting and that the verification and validation process is precise,” Gonneville said.

About 25 percent of tracks across the T system are currently restricted.

According to Transit Matters, a transit advocacy organization, the Red Line is currently seeing some of the T’s longest delays.

