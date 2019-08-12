MBTA plans to shut down sections of T for repairs following 6 derailments this year

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority plans to shut down sections of the T this fall to make repairs to a transit system that has been plagued with problems, a spokesperson confirmed.

The MBTA has experienced six train derailments so far in 2019, including one most recently on the Green Line at Riverside Station in Newton last Wednesday.

Closures of the different lines will be implemented between October and December to allow for much needed repairs.

Orange Line

Eight stations from Tufts Medical Center to Sullivan Square will be shut down for six weekends in October and early November. This will affect up to 145,000 people each weekend, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

Red Line

Six stations from Broadway to Kendall Square will close for four weeks in late November and early December. This will affect up to 155,000 people each weekend, an MBTA spokesperson said.

Green Line

Along with 14 weeks of previously planned closures along the D branch, parts of the B or C branches will be shut down over four weekends.

Buses will be provided along the lines to replace the T service during the closures.

“We know that diversions in service are an inconvenience in the short term, but these shutdowns will allow us to quicken the pace of investments in the system more efficiently and effectively,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss ways to improve the public transportation system.

Board members are expected to talk about programs to keep passengers safe, as well as the ongoing Red Line repairs stemming from a major derailment that destroyed the signal system at JFK/UMass Station in June.

MBTA officials announced last week that repairs to the station won’t be completed until October.

