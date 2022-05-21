BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a four-year-old child at the Park Street station on Friday, according to transit police.

George Francois, 66, was arrested after a mother witnessed the man assaulting her child and snapped a photograph of the man, transit police said in a statement.

According to officials, the photo allowed officers to locate Francois who was brought in and charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old.

No other information was made readily available.

