MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an unknown male allegedly slashed several bike tires at the Malden Center Station.

Surveillance video showed the man, wearing a black shirt and jeans, slash all the tires of several bikes, rendering them unusable.

MBTA Transit Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact the department at 617-222-1050 or text a tip to 873873.

