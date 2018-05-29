MBTA police K9 to get protective body armor

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA transit police K9 Striker is going to receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

Striker’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment: “In memory of Sgt. Sean Gannon, Yarmouth Police Dept.”

Gannon was killed in April while he and other officers were serving a probation warrant at a home in Marstons Mills. Nero, Gannon’s K9 partner, was shot and wounded.

Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization based in East Taunton, and Thin Blue Line USA, are the sponsors behind the vest. Striker is expected to be equipped with his vest in about two months.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, the company has provided over 2,900 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations that have totaled $5.7 million.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For information on making a donation, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)