BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect accused of robbing an elderly victim at an MBTA station.

The MBTA Transit Police Department released several images of a person they say committed an unarmed robbery at Nubian Station Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

Officials described the victim as an 84-year-old male. No details on their condition or what may have been stolen were released.

The TPD asks that anyone who may recognize the individual contact authorities at 617-222-1050.

