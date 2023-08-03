BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect accused of robbing an elderly victim at an MBTA station.
The MBTA Transit Police Department released several images of a person they say committed an unarmed robbery at Nubian Station Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.
Officials described the victim as an 84-year-old male. No details on their condition or what may have been stolen were released.
The TPD asks that anyone who may recognize the individual contact authorities at 617-222-1050.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)