BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate an unprovoked assault that happened on the Green Line.

The department said on Twitter that they were looking to identify two persons of interest after an unprovoked attack on Thursday, June 15, left a male victim with a laceration to his face.

Authorities said the assault happened between the Green Line’s Park and Boylston stations around 7:30 p.m.

As they continue to investigate, Transit police shared images of two “people of interest” on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information on the individuals seen in the photos or the incident are asked to contact Transit PD at 617-222-1050.

6/15 730PM GL between Park/Boylston a male victim was assaulted-unprovoked-causing a laceration to his face. Recognize these people of interest ? Please contact us at 617-222-1050 w/any info. TY. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/Aiom2ZrQAO — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 20, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)