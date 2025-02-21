BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) police are looking for a person who they say spit on a T-worker.

Police released an image of the person in question, wearing a gray coat with black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Officials say the person spit in the worker’s face and threw a can at him while he was conducting maintenance on fare machines.

The incident took place at North Station Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)