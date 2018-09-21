MBTA police: Man urinates on cruiser, rips off license plate

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing an array of charges of MBTA police say he damaged and urinated on a cruiser Thursday night.

Officers responding to the Oak Grove Station for a report of person damaging vehicles in the parking lot observed a man, identified as 41-year-old Nelson Faria, attempting to smash the window of an unoccupied Transit police cruiser, officials said.

A review of our public safety camera system also revealed Faria had forcefully ripped off the front license plate of the cruiser and then proceeded to urinate all over the side of it.

Faria was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

No additional details were available.

