MBTA police seek 2 men wanted for credit card fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help in identifying two men who they say are wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation.

The alleged incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 9 at the Downtown Crossing station, according to authorities.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)