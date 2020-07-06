MBTA police seek help identifying bike theft suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a person of interest in connection with a bike theft at an MBTA station last month.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspected thief at Orient Heights station in East Boston on the evening of June 17, according to the Transit Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

