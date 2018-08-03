MBTA police seek to ID man who smashed his way through fare gate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say smashed his way through a fare gate in Boston last week.

The suspect damaged the fare gate doors at Ashmont Station on July 27 before squeezing through without paying, officials said.

Authorities are hoping to identify the man so he can be questioned in connection with the criminal act.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

