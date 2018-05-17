MBTA police seek to ID Oak Grove bike thief

MALDEN (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with a bike theft at the Oak Grove Station in Malden over the weekend.

The robbery happened Sunday around 3 p.m., according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Transit police criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050.

No additional details were available.

