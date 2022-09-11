BOSTON (WHDH) - Buses will replace Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore after overhead wire near the line’s Park Street station began sparking, causing smoke and an emergency response in the process.

Video filmed by a local photographer, Arthur Mansavage, caught some of the sparks, which prompted those standing at the platform to duck away as the wire went off.

MBTA officials said overhead wire on the westbound, Green Line track at Park Station came down around 3 p.m. on Sunday, creating smoke, but no fire. No injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson.

Temporary shuttles will be in action while the MBTA Power Department makes repairs. No timeline for when the work will be done has been issued, but the MBTA said Park Street will remain open for Red Line customers.

The #boston #mtba green line shooting sparks everywhere at the park street station around 2:50pm Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/Q13IY8pN9w — Arthur Mansavage (@ArthurMansavage) September 11, 2022

