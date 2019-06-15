MBTA: Power outage causes delays on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line experienced delays for two hours Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.

MBTA officials said that there was an overhead wire problem at Arlington West that caused delays exceeding 15 minutes and some trains to hold at stations in a post on their official Twitter account.

Bus shuttles were used as alternative service while there was no train service at Arlington, Copley and Hynes.

Services have resumed but passengers may experience residual delays up to 30 minutes

#MBTA #GreenLine: Service has resumed. Passengers may experience residual delays as trains begin to service all stations.https://t.co/hyRQJW4K7i — MBTA (@MBTA) June 15, 2019

