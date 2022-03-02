BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is warning of lengthy delays on the Green Line during the morning commute due to a power problem.

An issue at Boylston Station in Boston is causing delays of up to 30 minutes, the MBTA said in a tweet.

The MBTA added that trains may be held or looped for outbound service.

Commuters are being urged to use the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay to get through the downtown area.

