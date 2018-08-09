MBTA: Power problem forcing evacuations, causing delays on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power problem has forced the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses between Government Center and Airport Stations.
The issue, which was first reported about 8:37 a.m., caused delays up to 20 minutes in both directions for some commuters.
The MBTA announced that single track operation is on place between Government Center and Airport Stations.
Supplemental bus service is being provided between Government Center and Maverick as officials work on the issue.
Some riders shared photos of themselves being evacuated from a train on social media.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)