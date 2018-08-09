MBTA: Power problem forcing evacuations, causing delays on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power problem has forced the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses between Government Center and Airport Stations.

The issue, which was first reported about 8:37 a.m., caused delays up to 20 minutes in both directions for some commuters.

The MBTA announced that single track operation is on place between Government Center and Airport Stations.

Supplemental bus service is being provided between Government Center and Maverick as officials work on the issue.

Some riders shared photos of themselves being evacuated from a train on social media.

That white blob is a person evacuating. “Giddddy up” as Kramer would say…#mbta @universalhub pic.twitter.com/TDklKYqY0i — Erinn C. Larson (@ErinnLarson1) August 9, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Single track operation is in place between Government Center and Airport Stations due to a power problem. Supplemental bus service is being provided between Government Center and Maverick. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 9, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine: Delays up to 20 minutes in both directions due to a power problem. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 9, 2018

