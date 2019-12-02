MBTA preemptively prepping for second winter wallop

BOSTON (WHDH) - As flakes start flying in Boston, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is hard at work prepping lines for the incoming inclement weather.

Many communities west of Interstate 95 woke up to six to 12 inches of snow Monday morning, while Boston and southeastern Massachusetts saw one to three inches of snow.

Overnight, Boston and parts of the North Shore and Worcester County are projected to get an additional four to six inches of snow prompting MBTA officials to preposition about 350 personnel in areas likely to see delays.

Snow equipment is also on standby and tree trimming has been in effect to avoid blockages on the tracks.

Trains equipped with plows will operate throughout the night to avoid snow and icy build-ups.

Despite these preparations, some commuters say that they are still concerned about delays and disruptions.

“There’s times where I’ve got to get to work, I’ve got to drop off my daughter, I have got to go pick up my son,” one commuter said. “Hopefully they improve the MBTA. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

While others say that this winter weather is just a fact of life in New England.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that bad,” one woman said. “I mean this is Boston. You get a little bit of snow, what are you going to do?”

MBTA officials will be holding a press conference later on in the evening to update the public on their winter storm efforts.

