MBTA: Progress made on Red Line signal work between Broadway and JFK/UMass

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced on Friday they have made progress on the Red Line signal work between the Broadway and JFK/UMass stops.

The regular number of trains can now run during rush hour again, MBTA officials say.

They say the increase in trains will improve travel times for passengers by about five minutes.

Cramped cars and long delays have been standard on the Red Line since one of its trains derailed at the JFK/UMass stop back in June.

This week the ‘T’ announced that repairs would not be completed until at least October, more than a month later than originally estimated.

